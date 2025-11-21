 Skip to main content
Find Out When the New Broadway Cast Recording of Ragtime Will Be Released

News
by Beth Stevens • Nov 21, 2025
The cast of “Ragtime”
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The new Broadway cast recording of Ragtime, starring Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy and Brandon Uranowitz, has a date to hit your earbuds. The album will be released digitally on January 9, 2026, with the CD coming out on February 6 and the vinyl release on April 3 on Concord Theatricals Recordings. The Lincoln Center Theater production, directed by Lear deBessonet, began previews September 26 and opened on October 16 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. 

The recording is produced by three-time Grammy winner Sean Patrick Flahaven along with Tony-winning songwriters Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. The album features the original orchestrations by the late William David Brohn, played by a 28-piece orchestra under music director James Moore.

Henry, Levy and Uranowitz are joined in the cast by Nichelle LewisColin DonnellBen Levi Ross, Shaina TaubJohn Clay IIIRodd Cyrus, Nick Barrington and Tabitha Lawing, backed by a powerhouse ensemble of nearly 30.

Directed by Lear deBessonet and featuring a Tony-winning book by Terrence McNally and Ahrens and Flaherty’s soul-stirring score, Ragtime is the sweeping musical adaptation of E. L. Doctorow’s classic novel. It follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th century: Pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. (Henry) and his beloved Sarah (Lewis), immigrant Tateh (Uranowitz) and his little girl, and a wealthy family led by matriarch Mother (Levy). All are chasing the same dream, if only they can hold onto it.

