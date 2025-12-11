Kandi Burruss Joins & Juliet on Broadway Tonight

She may be small, but her résumé keeps on growing! Tonight, Grammy winning multi-hyphenate Kandi Burruss will be returning to the stage as Angélique in Broadway's & Juliet. The The Real Housewives of Atlanta fan favorite and music industry veteran has previously been on Broadway in 2018, stepping in as Matron “Mama” Morton in Chicago.

Created by David West Read and directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber, & Juliet flips the script on Shakespeare’s tragedy, imagining what would happen if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo and instead got a second chance at life and love—on her own terms. Nominated for nine Tony Awards, & Juliet features a soundtrack jam-packed with superproducer Max Martin’s catalogue of pop hits including "Since U Been Gone," "Teenage Dream," "...Baby One More Time," "I Want It That Way" and more.

In addition to Burruss, the current Broadway cast features Gianna Harris as Juliet, James Monroe Iglehart as Lance, Alison Luff as Anne, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, Michael Iván Carrier as May, Liam Pearce as Romeo and Nathan Levy as François. You can see Burruss from now until March 8, 2026.

Get tickets to & Juliet!