Let the Laughs Commence! Star-Studded All Out: Comedy About Ambition Opens Tonight

All Out: Comedy About Ambition opens tonight at the Nederlander Theatre. Directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers, Simon Rich's follow-up to last year's All In: Comedy About Love features a rotating cast of four actors and runs for 12 weeks. The current cast features Eric Andre and Abbi Jacobson, who will appear December 12–28, as well as Ike Barinholtz and Jon Stewart, who will appear December 12–December 21.

Jim Gaffigan and Ben Schwartz will perform December 22–January 11; Wayne Brady and Cecily Strong December 29–January 18; Beck Bennett January 6–18 and Mike Birbiglia January 13–18. Heidi Gardner, Jason Mantzoukas, Craig Robinson and Sarah Silverman will star January 20–February 15. Nicholas Braun, Ashley Park, Ray Romano and Jenny Slate will perform February 17–March 8.

Lawrence, the band fronted by Clyde Lawrence and Gracie Lawrence—who originated the role of Connie Francis in Just In Time—will perform original music for the production.

All Out: Comedy About Ambition showcases what happens when a group of the funniest people on earth gather on Broadway to read hilarious stories about ego, envy, greed, and basically just New Yorkers in general.

