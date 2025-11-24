All For One and One For All! The Cast of the Spamalot National Tour Looks on the Bright Side of Life

The search for the holy grail continues as the national tour of Spamalot hits the road. Based on Monty Python and the Holy Grail, this gut-busting comedy by Eric Idle and John Du Prez took home the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2005 and sent audiences into hysterics when it was revived on Broadway in 2023. Ellis C. Dawson III, who plays Sir Bedevere, told The Broadway Show that this kind of musical comedy is especially relevant. “Laughter is medicine. It’s like a balm and right now in the world we just gotta laugh.” Amanda Robles, who is taking on the role of Spamalot’s resident diva, The Lady of the Lake, says, “Silliness is close to godliness and that’s something that this show has embedded into it.”

Though Monty Python diehards will have plenty to cheer for, Sean Bell, who plays the cowardly Sir Robin, says, “[Even] If you’re not a Monty Python fan, it’s still a Broadway musical: it’s big, it’s flashy, there’s something for everyone.” Director-choreographer Josh Rhodes echoes this sentiment, “Beyond the humor, beyond the beautiful songs, what really makes people come back to Spamalot and want to watch it over and over again is because of its heart. It truly is a love letter to Broadway.” Audiences across the nation will get a chance to experience this love letter, with the North American tour launching at the Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio on December 1.

Watch the video below.