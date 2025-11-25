Tom Felton and the Cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Celebrate Seven Years on Broadway With Spellbinding New Photos

John Skelly and Tom Felton in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Tom Felton has gone back to his (icy blonde) roots, reprising his onscreen role as Draco Malfoy in the Broadway hit Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which is celebrating its seventh year at the Lyric Theatre. Along with Felton, recent additions to the cast include Aidan Close as Scorpius Malfoy, Trish Lindstrom as Ginny Potter, John Skelley as Harry Potter and Emmet Smith as Albus Potter. Check out some new pictures of the magical production.
