Tom Felton and the Cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Celebrate Seven Years on Broadway With Spellbinding New Photos

First Look
by Jonah de Forest • Nov 25, 2025
John Skelly and Tom Felton in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Tom Felton has gone back to his (icy blonde) roots, reprising his onscreen role as Draco Malfoy in the Broadway hit Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which is celebrating its seventh year at the Lyric Theatre. Along with Felton, recent additions to the cast include Aidan Close as Scorpius Malfoy, Trish Lindstrom as Ginny Potter, John Skelley as Harry Potter and Emmet Smith as Albus Potter. Check out some new pictures of the magical production.

Aidan Close as Scorpius Malfoy, Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy, Trish Lindstrom as Ginny Potter, John Skelley as Harry Potter, Emmet Smith as Albus Potter, Daniel Fredrick as Ron Weasley and Rachel Christopher as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Kristen Martin as Delphi Diggory, Aidan Close as Scorpius Malfoy and Emmet Smith as Albus Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
The cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
