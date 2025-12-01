Roman Banks Joins MJ the Musical on Broadway for a Limited Time

Roman Banks will join the Broadway cast of MJ the Musical, performing the role twice a week. Banks, who originated the role of MJ in the first national tour of the show and Australian production, will serve as the MJ alternate for a limited time on Broadway, performing on Friday and Saturday nights from December 5 through February 15, 2026 at the Neil Simon Theatre. Matte Martinez, who stepped into the central role of MJ in September, will play the role at other performances.

Four years ago, Banks was offered the role of Middle Michael—Off the Wall-era Michael Jackson—but turned down the job to play Howie in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Banks also served as an understudy in Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen, becoming the first Black actor to play the title role.

In addition to Martinzez, the cast of MJ features Apollo Levine as Rob/Joseph Jackson, Bailey McCall as Rachel, Tavon Olds-Sample as Michael, Christopher Sean Cooper Jr and Emjay Roa as Little Michael, Lincoln Alejandro Collier as Little Marlon, Sasha Allen as Katherine Jackson, Matthew Frederick Harris as Quincy Jones/Tito Jackson, Gabriel Ruiz as Alejandro, Antoine L. Smith as Nick/Berry Gordy, Joey Sorge as Dave, with Lloyd A. Boyd III, Nick T. Daly, Zachary Downer, Kellie Drobnik, John Edwards, Aydin Eyikan, Chelsea Mitchell-Bonsu, Sarah Sigman and Ryan VanDenBoom rounding out the ensemble.

Now in its fourth year on Broadway, MJ features a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon. Additionally, MJ is on its first national tour and playing in London's West End, Hamburg, Germany and Melbourne, Australia. In 2026, MJ kicks off its international Asian tour.