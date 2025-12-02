Jake David Smith and Senzel Ahmady to Lead The Great Gatsby National Tour

The North American tour of the musical The Great Gatsby has cast its Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan. The touring production is set to open on January 31, 2026 at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre and run there through February 7. It will go on to play more than 50 cities, including Chicago, Washington, D.C., New Orleans, Boston and Dallas. Additional tour stops will be announced at a later date.

Playing dashing bootlegger Jay Gatsby will be Jake David Smith, last seen on Broadway as an ensemble member in Frozen. His other stage credits include the national tour of Les Misérables and Between the Lines off-Broadway. Playing Daisy Buchanan, the doe-eyed object of Gatsby's obsessions, will be Senzel Ahmady, who comes to the production having just played the role for three months in South Korea, in the Seoul production of the show. Her other credits include the national tour of Aladdin.

An adaptation of the great American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, which turned 100 this year, The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen and a book by Kait Kerrigan. It is directed by Marc Bruni and choreographed by Dominique Kelley. The musical opened on Broadway on April 25, 2024.