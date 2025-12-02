Emmy Winner Joshua Bassett and Joy Woods Set to Star in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway

Disney star and Emmy Award winner Joshua Bassett will make his New York stage debut as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway, joined by Joy Woods, who is returning to the role of Audrey. The duo begin performances at the West Side Theatre on December 19, with their limited engagement set to run through March 1, 2026.

Beginning his career on the Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle, Bassett is best known for his role as Ricky Bowen in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+. For the latter show, he won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Song, also launching a parallel musical career under Warner Records. Woods made her New York stage debut with Little Shop of Horrors in the role of Chiffon, later returning to play the role of Audrey, opposite Matt Doyle and then Jeremy Jordan. Broadway roles followed, in Six, The Notebook and Gypsy, for which she earned her a Tony nomination.

Current stars Madeline Brewer and Thomas Doherty will play their final performances as Audrey and Seymour on December 7. Understudies will cover the roles for the intervening performances.

Bassett and Woods will star alongside Andrew Durand as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS, Christopher Swan as Mushnik, Christian McQueen as The Voice of Audrey II, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon.



Little Shop of Horrors features a book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken. The off-Broadway production opened on October 17, 2019, directed by Michael Mayer.