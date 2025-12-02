Tony Winner Miriam Silverman, Hamish Linklater, Madeline Brewer and More Join World Premiere of The Disappear

The world premiere of The Disappear, a new comedy about relationships and art by Erica Schmidt, has completed casting. Performances begin January 8, 2026, ahead of a January 15 opening night at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. The Disappear will also be recorded and released as an Audible Original at a later date.

The Disappear will feature Dylan Baker, Madeline Brewer, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Hamish Linklater, Tony winner Miriam Silverman and Anna Mirodin.

Baker’s Broadway credits include La Bête, Eastern Standard, The Front Page and God of Carnage. Brewer, best known for Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, is wrapping up a run as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway. Harrison’s screen credits include It Comes at Night, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Cyrano and Elvis. Working across television, film and theater, Linklater most recently starred in Ghosts at Lincoln Center Theater. He starred in Seminar on Broadway and numerous Shakespeare in the Park productions. His screen credits include The New Adventures of Old Christine, Legion and Midnight Mass. Silverman won a Tony Award for her performance in The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window on Broadway. She also starred in Broadway's Junk and can be seen currently on Apple TV’s Your Friends and Neighbors. Mirodin’s breakout role was on the Canadian young adult series The Popularity Award.

In The Disappear, a power couple's life together goes off the rails—with their friends, affairs and daughter taken along for the ride. The play explores fame, ambition, marriage, reinvention and the pursuit of creativity.

The production will feature set design by Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Jennifer Moeller and Miriam Kelleher, lighting design by Cha See and sound design by Palmer Hefferan.