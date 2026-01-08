 Skip to main content
Jinkx Monsoon Returns to Oh, Mary! on Broadway Tonight

Curtain Up
by Jonah de Forest • Jan 8, 2026
Jinkx Monsoon in "Oh, Mary!"
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Let the second-term of the Monsoon Administration commence! Jinkx Monsoon is donning Mary Todd Lincoln’s bratty curls from January 8 through February 1, 2026 after joining the Broadway company last summer for an eight-week engagement. The two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner has wowed Broadway audiences as Ruth in Pirates! The Penzance Musical and Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago. She also had a memorable turn off-Broadway as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors. After her stint in the White House, Monsoon will travel across the pond to play Judy Garland in a U.K. production of Peter Quilter’s musical End of the Rainbow.

Monsoon is joined by Cheyenne Jackson as Mary’s Teacher, John-Andrew Morrison as Mary’s Husband, Jenn Harris as Mary's Chaperone and original cast member Tony Macht as as Mary's Husband's Assistant. Jackson will play performances through January 25, while the rest of the cast will perform for the duration of Monsoon's run.

Written by Tony winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre.

Get tickets to Oh, Mary!

