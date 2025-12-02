Odds and Ends: Stoppard Honored, ALW Weighs In on Wicked Star Jonathan Bailey's Dream Role & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Broadway Dims its Lights for Tom Stoppard

The Broadway in Memoriam Committee has announced that Broadway’s lights will dim for Tom Stoppard on December 2 at 6:45PM ET. Stoppard died on November 29 at the age of 88. Considered one of the greatest playwrights of his generation, Stoppard authored such works as Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, Arcadia and Travesties. Beyond the stage, Stoppard was an accomplished screenwriter, earning an Oscar for co-writing Shakespeare in Love with Marc Norman. West End theaters will also dim their lights in honor of Stoppard on the December 2 at 7:00PM GMT.

ALW Thinks Jonathan Bailey Would Make a Wicked Good Phantom

Everyone is enamored with song-and-dance hunk Jonathan Bailey, apparently including Andrew Lloyd Webber, who called his performance in Wicked “really brilliant.” Bailey recently shared that he has long harbored dreams of playing Rum Tum Tugger in Lloyd Webber’s feline fantasia Cats. The British megacomposer responded to this in a video shared on social media, saying, “[Bailey] would be great as the Tugger, providing he could make it really anarchic because, as we all know, the Rum Tum Tugger, being a curious cat, will do the very opposite to what you ask him to do." The tunesmith had another casting suggestion for Bailey, opining, "What about the Phantom? Who knows? He looks pretty Phantom-like to me," referring to the titular role in The Phantom of the Opera. For now, such casting is merely wishful thinking, but it's nice to imagine the sweet “Music of the Night” Bailey would make, isn't it?

Kimberly Akimbo Crosses the Pond

The great adventure continues, as Kimberly Akimbo prepares to make its London debut at the Hampstead Theatre. The musical about a teenage girl who looks 74 due to a rare genetic condition won the hearts of Broadway audiences during its 2022 run and took home a Tony Award for Best Musical. David Lindsay-Abaire adapted Kimberly Akimbo from his play of the same name, writing the book and co-penning the lyrics with Jeanine Tesori, who composed the score. This new production will be helmed by Michael Longhurst, who directed the 2021 Broadway revival of Tesori and Tony Kusher’s musical Caroline, or Change. Kimberly Akimbo will run in London from August 28 to November 7, 2026.

Jinkx Monsoon in "Oh, Mary!" (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Jinkx Monsoon to Head Over the Rainbow

Two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon has been unstoppable lately. This summer, she donned the bratty curls of Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! and will be returning to the production on January 8. In a recent development, Monsoon has been tapped to play Judy Garland in a U.K. production of Peter Quilter’s musical End of the Rainbow, which depitcts the show business legend during the final months of her life. The show served as the source material for the 2019 biopic Judy, which earned Renée Zellweger an Oscar. Directed by Rupert Hands, this production will run at Soho Theatre Walthamstow from May 15 to June 21, 2026. In a statement, Monsoon said, “[Garland’s] tale is one that we can't forget, especially as women in entertainment are still fighting for autonomy and agency in their own careers. I'm ready to bring new aspects of her story to the stage, and to share what I find so tragically beautiful about her life, with my U.K. audiences.”

The Muny Rings in Its 108th Season

The Muny has announced its 2026 season, which will kick into gear this summer. Hairspray, Shrek, South Pacififc, Newsies, Ain't Too Proud, Meet Me in St. Louis and Something Rotten! will all be presented at the historic, St. Louis-based amphitheater. The Muny was the recipient of the 2025 Regional Theatre Tony Award and will be celebrating its 108th season. Known for their Broadway-caliber productions, The Muny has become a sought-after destination for theatergoers across the country. The cast and creative teams have yet to be announced.