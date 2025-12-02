All Out: Comedy About Ambition Rounds Out Rotating Cast With Ike Barinholtz, Beck Bennett and Jenny Slate

All Out: Comedy About Ambition has rounded out its cast with the addition of Ike Barinholtz, Beck Bennett and Jenny Slate. Directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers, the follow-up to last year's All In: Comedy About Love features a rotating cast of four actors and runs for 12 weeks.

Barinholtz earned an Emmy nomination for his perfromance on the Apple TV series The Studio and has appeared on The Mindy Project, Neighbors and Suicide Squad. Bennett was a cast member on Saturday Night Live for eight seasons and has had memorable roles in Bill & Ted Face the Music and Superman. Slate co-created the beloved character Marcel the Shell with Shoes and has screen credits that include Parks and Recreation, Obvious Child and Everything, Everywhere, All at Once.

Ike Barinholtz will perform December 12–21, Bennett will appear January 6-18, and Slate will be in the show February 17–March 8. Barinholtz will join Eric Andre and Abbi Jacobson, who will appear December 12–28 and Jon Stewart, who will appear December 12–21. Jim Gaffigan and Ben Schwartz will perform December 22–January 11. Wayne Brady and Cecily Strong will perform December 29–January 1 with Mike Birbiglia joining January 13–18. Heidi Gardner, Jason Mantzoukas, Craig Robinson and Sarah Silverman will star January 20–February 15. Nicholas Braun, Ashley Park and Ray Romano will perform February 17–March 8.

Lawrence, the band fronted by Gracie Lawrence—who originated the role of Connie Francis in Just In Time—will perform original music for the production.

All Out: Comedy About Ambition showcases what happens when a group of the funniest people on earth gather on Broadway to read hilarious stories by Simon Rich about ego, envy, greed and basically just New Yorkers in general.

Get tickets to All Out: Comedy About Ambition!