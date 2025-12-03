See Jeremy Jordan Return to the Broadway Party in New The Great Gatsby Photos

Jeremy Jordan and Aisha Jackson in "The Great Gatsby" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

His gleaming art-deco suits were ready and waiting for him. Jeremy Jordan has returned as Jay Gatsby—the role he originated in 2024—in the effervescent Jazz Age musical The Great Gatsby on Broadway, joining a cast that now includes Michael Maliakel as Nick Carraway, Aisha Jackson as Daisy Buchanan, Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson and Austin Colby as Tom Buchanan.

Cop an eyeful of newly released images of Jordan's Gatsby generating chemistry with Jackson's Daisy below.

Aisha Jackson and Jeremy Jordan in "The Great Gatsby" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

