Wicked: For Good Stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Make History With 2026 Golden Globes Nominations

Wicked: For Good stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo made history with their nominations for the 2026 Golden Globes. Erivo is nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Grande for Best Performance by a Female in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture. Following their nods for the first Wicked film, they are now the first two actors in the same film to be nominated twice for their respective roles. Erivo is now the first Black female actor to be nominated twice in the Best Performance category.

Wicked: For Good received five total nominations. In addition to the two actors, the film is nominated twice for Best Original Song – Motion Picture, for Stephen Schwartz' original songs "No Place Like Home" and "The Girl in the Bubble." The fifth nomination is in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category.

The 83rd Annual Golden Globes will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 5PM PT/8PM ET.