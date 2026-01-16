 Skip to main content
Betsy Wolfe Does It for the Gaze in Death Becomes Her on Broadway Beginning Tonight

Curtain Up
by Jonah de Forest • Jan 16, 2026
Betsy Wolfe
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Siempre Viva! Broadway titan Betsy Wolfe begins her run as shovel-wielding songbird Madeline Ashton in Death Becomes Her on January 16.

Wolfe most recently starred in Joy on Broadway and earned a Tony nomination for playing Ann Hathaway in the original company of & Juliet. Her other Broadway credits include Waitress, Falsettos, Bullets Over Broadway and The Mystery of Edwin Drood, as well as the off-Broadway revival of The Last Five Years.

Wolfe joins Tony nominee Jennifer Simard as Helen Sharp, Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Ernest Menville and Grammy winner Michelle Williams as Violet Van Horn, with Taurean Everett as Chagall and Josh Lamon as Stefan.

Based on the 1992 Universal Pictures film written by David Koepp and Martin Donovan and directed by Robert Zemeckis, Death Becomes Her features direction and choreography by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli, a book by Tony nominee Marco Pennette and an original score by Tony nominees Julia Mattison and Noel Carey.

