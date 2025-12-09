Rachel Dratch, Wayne Brady, Claybourne Elder and More Join Encores! 2026 Productions

Rachel Dratch, Wayne Brady, Claybourne Elder (Photos: Emilio Madrid, c/o New York City Center and c/o New York City Center)

The productions of New York City Center’s 2026 Encores! series—High Spirits, The Wild Party and La Cage Aux Folles—have welcomed a host of new cast members.

Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch has joined the cast of High Spirits, the musical adapted from Noël Coward’s comedy Blithe Spirit and directed by Jessica Stone. Film and television star Campbell Scott and Jennifer Sánchez also join previously announced husband-and-wife duo Philippa Soo and Steven Pasquale, Tony winner Katrina Lenk and Tony winner Andrea Martin.

Also joining the cast are Brandon Block, Delphi Borich, Marcus Byers Jr., DeMarius R. Copes, Deanna Cudjoe, Lili Froehelich, Katie Griffith, Benjamin Howes, Caroline Kane, Ross Lekites, Devon McCleskey, Michael Pesko, Jeremiah Valentino Porter, Sean Stack, Halli Toland, Kamille Upshaw and Kristin Yancy. High Spirits will play February 4-15, 2026.

The Wild Party, the dark, sensual jazz age musical with music and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa and book by LaChiusa and George C. Wolfe, welcomes new cast members Claybourne Elder, Evan Tyrone Martin and Joseph A. Byrd, joining previously announced leads Jasmine Amy Rogers and Tony winner Adrienne Warren. Lili-Anne Brown directs the production, running March 18-29.

La Cage Aux Folles will star Emmy winner Wayne Brady, joining the cast as Georges and playing opposite previously announced Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner Billy Porter as Albin. Also joining the cast are Alaman Diadhiou, Lance Coadie Williams, James Jackson Jr., Michael McElroy and Sharon Washington. Robert O’Hara directs the all-Black cast in the Tony-winning musical with a book by Harvey Fierstein and music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, closing out the 2026 Encores! season with performances running June 17–28.

