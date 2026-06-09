Stranger Things: The First Shadow to Close on Broadway in January 2027

Stranger Things: The First Shadow will close on Broadway. The Netflix sensation-turned-stage-spectacular will play its final performance at the Marquis Theatre on January 3, 2027. It will have played over 700 performances and 19 previews.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a stand-alone adventure written by Kate Trefry, a staff writer on the Netflix show, from an original story by Trefry, show creators Matt and Ross Duffer and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright Jack Thorne. Directed by Stephen Daldry, the show had its world premiere in the West End, opening at the Phoenix Theatre on November 17, 2023, with that production winning the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play. The show began performances on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre on March 28, 2025, officially opening on April 22. It won four Tony Awards, including Best Scenic Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Sound Design and the Special Tony Award for illusions and technical effects.

The original Broadway cast featured Tony nominee Louis McCartney as Henry Creel, Rosie Benton as Virginia Creel, Alex Breaux as Dr. Brenner, Juan Carlos as Bob Newby, Andrew Hovelson as Principal Newby, Alison Jaye as Joyce Maldonado, T.R. Knight as Victor Creel, Burke Swanson as James Hopper Jr. and Gabrielle Nevaeh as Patty Newby.

The production currently stars Victor de Paula Rocha as Henry Creel, joined by Ayana Cymone as Patty Newby, Shea Grant as Joyce Maldonado, Juan Carlos as Bob Newby, Matthew Erick White as James Hopper, Jr., and John Zdrojeski as Dr. Brenner.

The cast also features Justin Adams, Ben Ashcraft as Alan Munson, Benton as Virginia Creel, Janie Brookshire, Kelsey Anne Brown, Malcolm Callender, Lia Christina as Alice Creel, John Patrick Collins as Lonnie Byers, Antoinette Comer, Robert T. Cunningham as Charles Sinclair, Tom D’Agustino, Dora Dolphin as Karen Childress, Nya Garner, Jennie Harney-Fleming as Patty’s Mom, Andrew Hovelson as Principal Newby, Rebecca Hurd, Thatcher Jacobs as Walter Henderson, Keller Kennedy, Ted Koch as Chief Hopper, Patrick Scott McDermott, Sean Mikesh, Quinn Nehr as Ted Wheeler, Nick Rehberger as Victor Creel, Zoe Sage as Sue Anderson, Afra Sophia Tully as Claudia Yount, Stephen Wattrus, Maya West and Francesca Yhlen as Alice Creel.

The show features set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, illusions design and visual effects by Jamie Harrison and Chris Fisher, video design and visual effects by 59 Productions, original music and arrangements by D.J. Walde, choreography by Coral Messam, movement direction by Lynne Page and wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates. Props supervision is by Mary Halliday, dialect coaching is by William Conacher and fight direction is by Kev McCurdy.

Set in 1959 Hawkins, Indiana—24 years before the events of the first season—Stranger Things: The First Shadow centers on the Creel family and their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things debuted on Netflix in 2016, becoming one of the streamer’s most popular television series.

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