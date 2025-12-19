 Skip to main content
Broadway Super Trouper Christine Sherrill Sings 'The Winner Takes It All' From Mamma Mia!

Club Broadway.com
by Jonah de Forest • Dec 19, 2025
Makoa, Blake Price, Jasmine Overbaugh and Christine Sherrill
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

The party never stops at Mamma Mia!, where Broadway audiences get swept away on a Greek adventure soundtracked by ABBA’s greatest hits. Christine Sherrill stars as harried hotel owner and mother of the bride Donna, who delivers the eleven o’clock number “The Winner Takes It All.” Sherrill paid a visit to the Broadway.com studio alongside ensemble members Makoa, Blake Price, Jasmine Overbaugh, Emily Croft and Madison Deadman to perform Donna’s dynamite ballad. Catch her at the Winter Garden Theatre before Mamma Mia! sets sail on February 1, 2026.

Watch the full video below!

 

Get tickets to Mamma Mia!

