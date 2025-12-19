Broadway Super Trouper Christine Sherrill Sings 'The Winner Takes It All' From Mamma Mia!

The party never stops at Mamma Mia!, where Broadway audiences get swept away on a Greek adventure soundtracked by ABBA’s greatest hits. Christine Sherrill stars as harried hotel owner and mother of the bride Donna, who delivers the eleven o’clock number “The Winner Takes It All.” Sherrill paid a visit to the Broadway.com studio alongside ensemble members Makoa, Blake Price, Jasmine Overbaugh, Emily Croft and Madison Deadman to perform Donna’s dynamite ballad. Catch her at the Winter Garden Theatre before Mamma Mia! sets sail on February 1, 2026.

Watch the full video below!

