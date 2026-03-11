Matthew Morrison Performs 'Just In Time' Ahead of His Broadway Turn as Bobby Darin—Exclusive First Look

Matthew Morrison, Claire Camp, Julia Grondin and Valeria Yamin performing 'Just In Time' from "Just In Time" (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Matthew Morrison is next in line to be your Bobby Darin in Just In Time on Broadway. Before he officially dons the fedora on April 1, get an exclusive first look at his performance of the title song. Morrison treated us to a performance of "Just In Time" at the Broadway.com studios, accompanied by the show's associate conductor and keyboardist, Sinai Tabak on piano, Jared Schonig on drums, Michael Blanco on bass and Claire Camp, Julia Grondin and Valeria Yamin as Bobby Darin's Sirens.

Currently running at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre, the production centers on the short life of singer Bobby Darin and his love of live performance. Morrison is scheduled for a three-week engagement beginning April 1, through April 19.

Get tickets to Just In Time!