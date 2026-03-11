 Skip to main content
Matthew Morrison Performs 'Just In Time' Ahead of His Broadway Turn as Bobby Darin—Exclusive First Look

Watch Morrison sing the title song before beginning his limited Broadway engagement at Circle in the Square Theatre on April 1

Club Broadway.com
by Sophia Rubino • Mar 11, 2026
Matthew Morrison, Claire Camp, Julia Grondin and Valeria Yamin performing 'Just In Time' from "Just In Time"
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Matthew Morrison performs "Just In Time" as Bobby Darin in an exclusive preview ahead of his limited Broadway engagement in Just In Time
  • Morrison begins a three-week run April 1–19 at Circle in the Square Theatre, stepping into the musical about singer Bobby Darin’s life and love of live performance
  • The Broadway.com studio performance features associate conductor Sinai Tabak and the show’s band, along with Bobby Darin’s Sirens

Matthew Morrison is next in line to be your Bobby Darin in Just In Time on Broadway. Before he officially dons the fedora on April 1, get an exclusive first look at his performance of the title song. Morrison treated us to a performance of "Just In Time" at the Broadway.com studios, accompanied by the show's associate conductor and keyboardist, Sinai Tabak on piano, Jared Schonig on drums, Michael Blanco on bass and Claire Camp, Julia Grondin and Valeria Yamin as Bobby Darin's Sirens.

Currently running at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre, the production centers on the short life of singer Bobby Darin and his love of live performance. Morrison is scheduled for a three-week engagement beginning April 1, through April 19.

 

Get tickets to Just In Time!

