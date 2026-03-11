Isa Briones Joins Just In Time as Connie Francis Beginning April 1

Finally, someone to help Bobby Darin’s heart problems! Just In Time, the Bobby Darin biomusical, has a new actress in residence. Isa Briones will play Connie Francis beginning April 1. Sarah Hyland will play her final performance as Connie Francis on March 29.

Best known for her role as Dr. Trinity Santos on HBO Max’s The Pitt, Just In Time will be Briones’ second Broadway credit, with her first as Eurydice in Hadestown. Briones’ television credits include the Disney+ series Goosebumps, the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Picard and FX’s American Crime Story: Versace. Other theater credits include the First National Touring Company of Hamilton, MCC Theater’s All Nighter off-Broadway, Grease and Next to Normal, for which she won an L.A. Ovation Award.

As previously announced, Tony winner Jonathan Groff closes out his acclaimed run as Bobby Darin on March 29. Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Matthew Morrison will play a three-week engagement as Bobby Darin from April 1–19 and will be succeeded by Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan, who begins performances April 21. Tony and Grammy winner Debbie Gravitte will star as Polly beginning April 1 and Carrie St. Louis will star as Sandra Dee beginning April 21. Sadie Dickerson plays her final performance in the role on April 19. Briones also joins current cast members Joe Barbara as Steve Blauner and others, Lance Roberts as Ahmet Ertegun and others, Caesar Samayoa as Don Kirshner and others and Emily Bergl as Nina and Mary.

Developed and directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers, Just In Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey—from soaring highs to crushing lows—featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover” and “Mack the Knife.”

The musical features a book by Tony winner Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver, music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick, orchestrations by Resnick and Michael Thurber, choreography by Shannon Lewis and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. Scenic design is by two-time Tony winner Derek McLane, costume design by eight-time Tony winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony winner Justin Townsend and sound design by Tony winner Peter Hylenski.

