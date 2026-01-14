We've Been Changed! Allie Trimm and Lencia Kebede Perform 'For Good' From Wicked on Broadway

Broadway's current Wicked witches are Allie Trimm as Glinda and Lencia Kebede as Elphaba. As their time in Oz winds down, the pair graced the Broadway.com studio to sing the blockbuster musical’s climactic duet, “For Good.” (No word on if they traveled to our offices via bubble or broomstick.)

Follow the yellow brick road to the Gershwin Theatre to experience more of Trimm and Kebede's magic through March 1, after which they'll be passing on the wand and hat to new leads Emma Flynn and Keri René Fuller.

