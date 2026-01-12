Keri René Fuller and Emma Flynn to Fly Into Wicked on Broadway This Spring

New stars are flying into the Broadway blockbuster Wicked this spring. Keri René Fuller, currently the Elphaba standby, will assume the role full time, and Emma Flynn, who most recently played the lead role of Cher in the West End musical Clueless, will make her Broadway debut in the role of Glinda. They join the cast at the Gershwin Theatre on March 3. Lencia Kebede and Allie Trimm will play their final performances as Elphaba and Glinda on March 1.

Fuller’s Broadway credits include SIX, Jagged Little Pill and Waitress. She appeared off-Broadway in The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse and starred as Grizabella on the national tour of Cats. In addition to starring in the West End production of Clueless, Flynn’s stage credits include U.S. regional productions of Guys and Dolls, Beautiful and Legally Blonde.

Currently the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is in its 23rd year on Broadway. Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Joe Mantello with musical staging by Wayne Cilento.

The film version of Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, opened on November 22, 2024, and is the highest grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history. The second film, Wicked: For Good, opened on November 21, 2025, and is currently the third highest-grossing film based on a Broadway musical.

Get tickets to Wicked!