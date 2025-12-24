 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Go Backstage at Mamma Mia! With Dancing Queen Jalynn Steele

Behind the Scenes
by Jonah de Forest • Dec 24, 2025
Jalynn Steele

Mamma Mia! has audiences dancing in their seats at the Winter Garden Theatre to ABBA's greatest hits. The fabulous Jalynn Steele plays Tanya, who raises the roof with her second act showstopper, “Does Your Mother Know.”

Steele treated Broadway.com to a backstage tour, where she spilled on the spicy romance novel stashed in Tanya’s beach bag, the Louis Vuitton luggage she drags onstage, pre-show prep for the production’s glittering costumes and how she navigates quick-change madness. She also dished on her real-life friendship with fellow Dynamites Christine Sherrill and Carly Sakolove, and the joy of being many audience members' first musical.

Get tickets to Mamma Mia!

Related Shows

Mamma Mia!

from $96.29

Star Files

Jalynn Steele

Articles Trending Now

  1. For Sadie Dickerson, Playing Sandra Dee in Broadway's Just In Time Is the Start of Something Big
  2. Yolanda Adams on Realizing Her Broadway Dreams in Hell's Kitchen, Musical Mentors & Where She Keeps Her Grammys
  3. 8 Things to Know About Tracy Letts' Bug on Broadway, Starring Carrie Coon
Back to Top