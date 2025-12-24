Go Backstage at Mamma Mia! With Dancing Queen Jalynn Steele

Mamma Mia! has audiences dancing in their seats at the Winter Garden Theatre to ABBA's greatest hits. The fabulous Jalynn Steele plays Tanya, who raises the roof with her second act showstopper, “Does Your Mother Know.”

Steele treated Broadway.com to a backstage tour, where she spilled on the spicy romance novel stashed in Tanya’s beach bag, the Louis Vuitton luggage she drags onstage, pre-show prep for the production’s glittering costumes and how she navigates quick-change madness. She also dished on her real-life friendship with fellow Dynamites Christine Sherrill and Carly Sakolove, and the joy of being many audience members' first musical.

