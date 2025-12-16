Hogwarts Express: Backstage at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child With Aidan Close, Episode 2: I'd Rather Stay at Hogwarts This Christmas

Aidan Close plays Scorpius Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway. For six weeks, he’s taking fans backstage at the Lyric Theatre to see where the real magic happens.

The holidays are in full swing at the Lyric, with homemade Christmas trees and twinkling lights galore. In this episode, Close chats with resident Sorting Hat Chadd Alexander, receives a visit from his “tour dad” Ben Thys and attends Broadway bowling. Keep an eye out for a confab with Tom Felton about self-care and a new installment of John Skelley’s Harry Potter readings—this time from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Episodes are released weekly on Tuesdays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Get tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child!