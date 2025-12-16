Actor Simu Liu will make his Broadway debut in Oh, Mary! as Mary's Teacher. He joins the Broadway comedy on February 3, 2026, for performances through April 21. Liu is best known for his starring role in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as well as in the comedy series Kim’s Convenience and Greta Gerwig's Barbie. Liu stars in and serves as an executive producer on the upcoming Peacock series The Copenhagen Test. Up next, he will reprise his iconic role as Shang-Chi in Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled for release in December 2026.

The production also announced that current cast members John-Andrew Morrison (Mary’s Husband), Jenn Harris (Mary’s Chaperone) and Tony Macht (Mary’s Husband’s Assistant) will extend their engagements, continuing alongside Liu at the historic Lyceum Theatre through April 26. As previously announced, Tony and Obie Award-winning actor, writer and director John Cameron Mitchell will join the company as Mary Todd Lincoln from February 3–April 26.

Written by 2025 Tony Award winner Cole Escola and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.

