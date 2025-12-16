Alden Ehrenreich, Linda Emond and Patrick Ball Join Broadway's Becky Shaw Cast; Tickets on Sale

Tickets are now on sale for Second Stage Theater's Becky Shaw on Broadway, which begins performances at the Helen Hayes Theater on March 18 and opens on April 6, 2026. Written by Gina Gionfriddo and directed by Trip Cullman, the company will feature Patrick Ball as Andrew, Alden Ehrenreich as Max and Linda Emond as Susan. Casting for the roles of Suzanna and Becky will be announced in the coming weeks.

Ball makes his Broadway debut in the production. He is best known for playing Dr. Frank Langdon in the Emmy Award-winning HBO Max series The Pitt, which returns for season 2 this January. Onstage, Ball most recently starred in the title role in the Center Theatre Group production of Hamlet, directed by Robert O'Hara.

Ehrenreich, also making his Broadway debut, played Paul in the 2025 horror film Weapons and recently wrapped on The Last Resort, a two-hander opposite Daisy Ridley, and Switzerland opposite Helen Mirren. His other screen credits include the Marvel series Ironheart, portraying Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story and Cocaine Bear.

On Broadway, Emond has starred in Death of a Salesman, Cabaret, Life (x) 3 and 1776. She has been nominated for three Tony Awards and has received an Obie Award, the Lucille Lortel Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award.

Becky Shaw will feature scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Kaye Voyce and lighting design by Stacey Derosier. Casting is by Daniel Swee, CSA. Additional members of the creative team will be announced.

A blind date spirals spectacularly off the rails in the Broadway premiere of this razor-sharp dark comedy from two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Gionfriddo. Strap yourselves in—the show will make you laugh, gasp and maybe take a break from dating... permanently. A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, Becky Shaw made its New York premiere off-Broadway at Second Stage in 2009.

Get tickets to Becky Shaw!