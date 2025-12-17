 Skip to main content
Complete Cast Set for the Roundabout’s Chinese Americans Off-Broadway

News
by Beth Stevens • Dec 17, 2025
Jodi Long, Ben Langhorst & Jully Lee
(Photos: c/o/ Polk and Co.)

The complete cast and design team is set for the world premiere of Chinese Republicans by Alex Lin. The Roundabout Theatre Company production, directed by Chay Yew, will begin performances on February 5, 2026 and officially open on February 26 at off-Broadway’s Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. The limited engagement will play through April 5.

The piece follows three high-powered businesswomen meet for lunch every month to discuss their latest career triumphs, as they’ve done for decades. But the group is jolted when Katie, a bright-eyed 24-year-old new to the workforce, joins to navigate the world of corporate finance. As each of the women attempts to steer Katie towards what they’re certain is best, they’re forced to grapple with how much they already have and are willing to sacrifice to climb the corporate ladder.

The cast will feature Jennifer Ikeda (Vietgone, Top Girls) as Ellen/Ailin, Ben Langhorst as Waiter/Daniel, Jully Lee (KPOP The Musical) as Iris, Emmy winner Jodi Long (Dash & Lily) as Phyllis/Young Phyllis and Anna Zavelson (Masquerade) as Katie.

The production will features scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Anita Yavich, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design Fabian Obispo, projection design by Hana Kim, hair & wig design by Tom Watson and fight direction by UnkleDave’s Fight-House. Casting is by Carrie Gardner.

Get tickets to Chinese Republicans!

