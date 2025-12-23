Hogwarts Express: Backstage at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child With Aidan Close, Episode 3: A Yule Ball in Boston

Aidan Close plays Scorpius Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway. For six weeks, he’s taking fans backstage at the Lyric Theatre to see where the real magic happens.

For this week's episode, Close travels with castmates Emmet Smith and Caleb Hafen to Boston for the Yule Ball, a holiday get-together for touring performers. While there, he chats with David Fine, who plays Scorpius on tour and visits the house he lived in during his senior year of college. Back at the Lyric, we get yet another of John Skelley’s Harry Potter readings—this time from Harry Potter and the Prisoner Azkaban.

Episodes are released weekly on Tuesdays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

