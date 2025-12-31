Here We Go Again! How Can You Resist These Mamma Mia! Backstage Photos?

Backstage at Mamma Mia! an hour before the Wednesday matinee, the energy is upbeat. With a week until Christmas, cast members discuss the white elephant gift swap and prepare for a dressing room door decorating competition. Christine Sherrill—whose spacious dressing room serves as a pre-show hangout spot for Jalynn Steele and Carly Sakolove—shares festive treats amid a spirited discussion about holiday pet photos. It may be freezing in New York City, but inside the Winter Garden Theatre, the vibes are warm and welcoming.

Much of the company transferred to Broadway from the 25th Anniversary North American Tour, which kicked off in October 2023. There's a comfort and camaraderie among the cast that reflects how long they've worked together. For swing Gray Phillips, covering the role of Sophie for Amy Weaver during this performance, the closeness also helps with getting into character. "Especially with Sophie, it's about being present with the people that you're with, the friendships and the relationships—which thankfully I already have, because we've been on tour together for two years."

Take a chance on the photos below and check out the full gallery for an inside look at the cast of Mamma Mia! getting ready for the show.

"I kind of went for a fairy forest vibe in here," Carly Sakolove says of her dressing room aesthetic. "But then I also went in with the holiday decor." (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

On her way to the stage, Jalynn Steele strikes a pose in character as Tanya. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

"Want some pictures of what we really do?" Christine Sherrill checks in on her pups Mayzie and Josie via the Furbo app. "They went to the groomers today." (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

"When I first played this role [in 2015], I was putting powder in my hair to make it look gray. Now I'm covering it up," Victor Wallace says of his pre-show routine as Sam Carmichael in Mamma Mia! Returning to the role, "I have more perspective. I'm wiser." (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

“Mamma Mia!—you’re gonna get the good energy." Jim Newman (Bill Austin) and Rob Marnell (Harry Bright) get playful in their shared dressing room. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Get tickets to Mamma Mia!