Carrie Coon Will Get Under Your Skin in New Bug Broadway Production Photos

Tracy Letts' Bug, directed by David Cromer, crawled onto Broadway last month at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. The sexy psychological thriller's official opening night is on January 8. A cult classic about an unexpected and intense romance between a lonely waitress and a mysterious drifter, get tangled up in these new production photos of stars Carrie Coon as Agnes White and Namir Smallwood as Peter Evans, joined by Jennifer Engstrom as R.C. and Steve Key as Jerry Goss. The cast also includes Randall Arney as Dr. Sweet.

Namir Smallwood as Peter Evans in Bug. (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

Jennifer Engstrom as R.C. and Carrie Coon as Agnes White in Bug. (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

Steve Key as Jerry Goss and Namir Smallwood as Peter Evans in Bug. (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

Carrie Coon as Agnes White in Bug. (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

