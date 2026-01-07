Casting Set for the National Tour of The Great Gatsby

Joshua Grosso will play Nick Carraway on the national tour of "The Great Gatsby" (Photo: c/o Allied Global Marketing)

Casting is set for the North American tour of The Great Gatsby. The tour of the musical, starring the previously announced Jake David Smith as Jay Gatsby and Senzel Ahmady as Daisy Buchanan, will begin performances in Baltimore, Maryland at The Hippodrome Theatre on January 31 before roaring on to cities across North America.

Rounding out the principal cast are Joshua Grosso (Les Misérables national tour) as Nick Carraway, Leanne Robinson (The Book of Mormon in the West End) as Jordan Baker, Lila Coogan (Anastasia national tour) as Myrtle Wilson, Will Branner (Broadway’s Back to the Future: The Musical) as Tom Buchanan, Tally Sessions (A Wonderful World on Broadway) as George Wilson and Edward Staudenmayer (Broadway’s Girl from the North Country) as Meyer Wolfsheim.

The company features ensemble members D'Marreon Alexander, William Bishop, Justin Scott Brown, Kyle Caress, Valeria Ceballos, Anna Gassett, Joann Gilliam, Rosie Granito, Josiah Hicks, Nina Michael Howland, Tyler Johnson-Campion, Kurt Kemper, Joi D. McCoy, Charlotte McKinley, Macy McKown, Tim Quartier, Alli Sutton, Dee Tomasetta, Ryan Vog and Shai Yammanee.

“After witnessing The Great Gatsby ignite audiences on Broadway, the West End and Seoul, I am elated to bring this beautiful production across North America with an extraordinary cast,” producer Chunsoo Shin said in a statement.

The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Tony nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Kait Kerrigan, and is directed by Marc Bruni and choreographed by Dominique Kelley.

The show won the 2024 Tony Award for Best Costume Design for Linda Cho’s designs, and it won the 2024 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite New Musical. The Broadway production continues to play the Broadway Theatre.