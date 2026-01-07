 Skip to main content
Edred Utomi Returns to Hamilton on Broadway as Alexander Hamilton Tonight

News
by Jamie Kravitz • Jan 7, 2026
Edred Utomi as Alexander Hamilton in "Hamilton"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

He's not throwing away his shot! Edred Utomi is the new Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton on Broadway, beginning January 7. He is scheduled for a run through May 10, 2026. Trey Curtis played his final performance in the role on January 4.

Utomi previously played the role on Broadway last year, as well as for many years on the Hamilton North American Tour. Utomi has also appeared off-Broadway in A Sign of the Times.

A sweet fact we love: In his new gig at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, Utomi will now be working across the street from his wife (and former Broadway.com vlogger), Hannah Cruz. Cruz can be seen in Broadway's Chess at the Imperial Theatre as Svetlana. The pair first met on the Hamilton National Tour—Cruz played the Eliza Hamilton to Utomi's Alexander.

