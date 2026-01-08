Jim Parsons, Deborah Cox, Frankie Grande and More Join Cast of Titanique on Broadway

All aboard! Titanique has announced additional casting for the production's Broadway premiere. Joining previously announced star Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion are Jim Parsons as Ruth Dewitt Bukater and Deborah Cox as Unsinkable Molly Brown; original cast member Frankie Grande returns as Victor Garber and Olivier Award-winning Titanique co-creator Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, the role he originated off-Broadway, where the musical recently completed a record-breaking three-year run in June 2025.

The original musical comedy, powered by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, will make its Broadway debut in a 16-week limited engagement at the St. James Theatre beginning March 26. Opening night is set for April 12, and the production will run through July 12.

Co-creator Tye Blue will direct the Broadway production, which will be choreographed by Ellenore Scott. Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

Parsons is a four-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee for Mother Play. He most recently starred in the Broadway revival of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town. He starred in the Netflix movie The Boys in the Band, as well as in the Broadway production of the show. His other Broadway credits include An Act of God, the revival of Harvey and The Normal Heart.

Cox is a Grammy-nominated recording artist, Broadway performer and Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee whose career spans music, theater, television and film. She most recently received a Grammy nomination in 2025 for The Wiz (Best Musical Theater Album), in which she starred as Glinda and was co-producer of the theatrical production. Her other Broadway credits include Aida, where she made her debut in 2004, and Jekyll & Hyde.

Grande has appeared on Broadway in Mamma Mia! and Rock of Ages, produced award-winning theater and film, and starred in television series including Big Brother and Henry Danger.

Rousouli was most recently seen as Bert in The Big Gay Jamboree off-Broadway, and previously as Sebastian Valmont in Cruel Intentions: The Musical. His Broadway credits include playing Link Larkin in Hairspray, Fiyero in Wicked and GHOST.