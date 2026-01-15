It's a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood! Tickets Are Now on Sale for The Balusters

Tickets are now on sale for The Balusters, a raucous comedy by David Lindsay-Abaire about a neighborhood dispute that escalates into an epic showdown. Performances begin March 31, with opening night on April 21 at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

The all-star cast features Marylouise Burke (True West), Kayli Carter (This World of Tomorrow), Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks), Ricardo Chavira (Desperate Housewives), Margaret Colin (Jackie: An American Life, As the World Turns), Michael Esper (Appropriate), Tony and Grammy Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Maria-Christina Oliveras (Between Riverside and Crazy), Emmy Award winner Richard Thomas (Our Town) and Jeena Yi (Network). Tony winner Kenny Leon (Othello, Our Town, Purlie Victorious, A Raisin in the Sun) directs.

The Balusters is a wild ride through a small community with big feelings. The Vernon Point Neighborhood Association is a passionate bunch, whether squabbling over historically inaccurate porch railings or debating trash can protocol. Still, no one is prepared for the neighbor-versus-neighbor battle royale that ensues when a newcomer to the board suggests the unthinkable: installing a stop sign on the corner of the enclave’s prettiest block.

Lindsay-Abaire’s previous work at MTC includes the Pulitzer Prize-winning Rabbit Hole, the Tony-nominated Good People, Ripcord, Wonder of the World, Fuddy Meers and Kimberly Akimbo, which he later adapted with Jeanine Tesori into a Tony-winning musical.

