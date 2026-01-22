Bust Out the Tissues! Tickets Are Now on Sale for Beaches, A New Musical

Tickets are now on sale for Beaches, A New Musical, which will make its long-awaited Broadway debut at the Majestic Theatre this spring. Based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Iris Rainer Dart that inspired the beloved film, the Broadway premiere will star Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett as best friends Cee Cee and Bertie, respectively. The limited New York engagement will launch the show’s multi-city national tour. Performances begin March 27, with opening night set for April 22. The musical will run through September 6, 2026.

Co-directed by Tony nominee and Emmy winner Lonny Price and Matt Cowart, the musical features a score by Grammy winner Mike Stoller, lyrics by Iris Rainer Dart and a book by Dart and Thom Thomas. The musical was developed in collaboration with David Austin. Choreography is by Jennifer Rias, with orchestrations by Tony winner Charlie Rosen. Scenic design is by James Noone, costume design by Tracy Christensen, lighting design by Tony winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony winner Kai Harada, projection design by Tony nominee David Bengali and wig, hair and makeup design by J. Jared Janas. Joseph Thalken serves as music supervisor.

Beaches brings to the stage one of the most iconic friendships in popular culture—made famous on screen by Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey. This sweeping, emotional, joy-filled new musical follows the vivacious Cee Cee and elegant Bertie, who meet as children and become fast friends. From pen pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of friendship.

Get tickets to Beaches!