Bug Extends on Broadway Through February 22

Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Bug will extend its run for an additional two weeks. Originally scheduled to play through February 8, the production will now play through February 22 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Opening night was on January 8.

Written by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, Bug stars Tony nominee Carrie Coon as Agnes White, Namir Smallwood as Peter Evans, Randall Arney as Dr. Sweet, Jennifer Engstrom as R.C. and Steve Key as Jerry Goss.

The cult classic centers around an unexpected and intense romance between a lonely waitress (Coon) and a mysterious drifter (Smallwood). What begins as a simple connection between two broken people in a seedy Oklahoma motel room twists into something far more dangerous. When reality slips out of grasp, paranoia, delusion and conspiracy take over in this sexy psychological thriller.

Bug features scenic design by Takeshi Kata, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, sound design by Josh Schmidt and hair and makeup design by J. Jared Janas. Dialect and vocal coaching is by Gigi Buffington; intimacy coordination and fight direction is by Marcus Watson.

