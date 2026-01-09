Odds and Ends: Milo Manheim Cast in Live Action Tangled, Alan Cumming Receives Hollywood Star & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

A Hair Raising Casting Announcement

The long-awaited live action version of Disney’s Tangled has found its leads, with Teagan Croft cast as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim tapped to play the dashing outlaw Flynn Ryder. Originally conceived as a 2010 animated feature, Tangled tells the classic story of a princess with billowing hair who’s locked in a tower until she hatches an escape plan. Alan Menken and Glenn Slater wrote the musical numbers, which include “When Will My Life Begin,” “I See the Light” and “Mother Knows Best.” Manheim, who garnered global recognition for his role in Disney’s Zombies franchise, last appeared off-Broadway as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors and performed alongside Cynthia Erivo in last summer’s Hollywood Bowl staging of Jesus Christ Superstar. Croft starred in the superhero series Titans. Michael Gracey, who has helmed the movie musicals Better Man and The Greatest Showman, is attached to direct.

Alan Cumming Immortalized in La La Land

Renaissance man Alan Cumming has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Live Theatre/Live Performance category. Cumming won a Tony in 1998 for his electrifying turn as the Emcee in Sam Mendes’ reimagining of Cabaret and has gone on to star in Broadway productions of The Threepenny Opera and Macbeth (for the latter, he hosted his very own Broadway.com vlog!). The Scottish talent has also had an illustrious career in film and television, with scene stealing roles in Eyes Wide Shut, GoldenEye and The Good Wife. He currently hosts Peacock’s Emmy winning reality competition The Traitors, which just kicked off its fourth season. At the ceremony celebrating this achievement, Cumming was honored by Monica Lewinsky and Brian Cox. When he was called upon to speak at his ceremony, Cumming paid tribute to his theatrical roots and had some choice words for a former educator: "I would also like to mention and thank my acting teacher at drama school who told me when I was 19 years old that I would never make it as a professional actor. I would like to say: ‘Who is on top and who is on bottom now biatch?’”

Alan Cumming (Photo: Jess Shurte)

Michelle Visage Sets Sail on a New Musical

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge du jour Michelle Visage has been cast in the original musical Sea Witch, which will have its world premiere at Theatre Drury Lane in London. Based on a fantasy novel by Sarah Henning, Sea Witch gives an alternate spin on the origins of The Little Mermaid’s voice-stealing villainess. Visage will perform alongside The Wanted’s Jay McGuiness, Mazz Murray, Natalie Kassanga and Olivier Award nominee Amy Di Bartolomeo, who originated the role of Emily in The Devil Wears Prada. Original SIX cast member and Olivier nominee Natalie Paris will star as the titular sorceress. Kristopher Russell, who conceived of the project, will direct. Segun Fawole is behind the music and lyrics, with Michael David Glover penning the book. Dean Lee, who has choreographed the likes of Janet Jackson and The Pussycat Dolls, will choreograph. The show has two performances scheduled on March 1. More details will be announced at a later date.

The Passing of a Theater Veteran

Tony nominee Marcia Rodd died at the age of 87 on December 27, 2025. Her passing was announced by her family earlier this week. On Broadway, she originated the part of Bobbi in Neil Simon’s Last of the Red Hot Lovers and earned her Tony nomination for the short-lived chamber musical Shelter. She played Bea Arthur’s original daughter on Maude, but left the groundbreaking television series after two episodes to pursue a career on stage. Rodd twice appeared as Golde in national tours of Fiddler on the Roof—in 1989 opposite Theodore Bikel as Tevye and in 1994 with Topol, who played Tevye in the show’s 1971 film adaptation. Rodd's cause of death was not disclosed, but her family said she passed peacefully.

Rob McClure Seeks Eternal Life

Tony nominee Rob McClure—Broadway’s original Chaplin, Beetlejuice and Mrs. Doubtfire—will lead the cast of David J. Glass’ newest play Spare Parts, which is set to premiere in the spring at Theatre Row’s Theatre Three. The play will explore the intersection of science, mortality and morality as a billionaire seeks out eternal life through anti-aging research. Michael Genet and Matt Walker will also star, with additional casting to be announced. Glass previously authored the acclaimed play Love + Science. Spare Parts begins performances on February 26 and opens on March 8, with a scheduled run through April 10.

P.S.

The cast recording of Lincoln Center’s revival of Ragtime is now available on all streaming platforms. That means you can hear Joshua Henry and Nichelle Lewis sing “Wheels of a Dream” to your heart's content. Please do not act shocked when you see “The Night That Goldman Spoke at Union Square” on our 2026 Spotify Wrapped.