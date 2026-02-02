 Skip to main content
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Star Whitney Leavitt Joins Broadway's Chicago Tonight

by Jonah de Forest • Feb 2, 2026
Whitney Leavitt, who garnered notoriety on Hulu's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and showed her choreo chops on the most recent season of Dancing With the Stars, is stepping into the spotlight with a new role. The Utah-based reality star makes her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago on February 2 at the Ambassador Theatre, beginning a six-week engagement scheduled through March 15.

Leavitt joins Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Tam Mutu as Billy Flynn, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron “Mama” Morton, Greg Hildreth as Amos Hart and M. Kilgore as Mary Sunshine. Tonight also marks Hildreth's return to the role and Kilgore's first performance in Chicago on Broadway.

Chicago is directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony winner Ann Reinking. The Tony-winning musical revival features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb.

