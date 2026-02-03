Simu Liu and John Cameron Mitchell Join Oh, Mary! on Broadway Tonight

There’s a new First Lady stomping around the Lyceum Theatre. John Cameron Mitchell takes office as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! on February 3, where he'll don the infamous bratty curls through April 26. Mitchell is joined by Simu Liu as Mary’s Teacher, making his Broadway debut in the role on February 3 and performing through April 21.

Mitchell created the role of Hedwig in the legendary rock musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch, for which he won the 2015 Special Tony Award. His other Broadway credits include The Secret Garden, Six Degrees of Separation and Big River. Mitchell has appeared onscreen in the 2001 film adaptation of Hedwig and the Angry Inch and on television in Shrill, Girls and Peacock’s limited series Joe vs. Carole, where he played notorious media personality Joe Exotic.

Liu led the Marvel blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and flexed his comedy muscles in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. He will return to superhero form in the forthcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

Mitchell and Liu will perform alongside current cast members John-Andrew Morrison as Mary’s Husband, Jenn Harris as Mary’s Chaperone and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant.

Written by Tony winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre.

