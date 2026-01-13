 Skip to main content
Hogwarts Express: Backstage at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child With Aidan Close, Episode 4: Heated Wizardry

Hogwarts Express
by Jonah de Forest • Jan 13, 2026
Emmet Smith and Aidan Close

Aidan Close plays Scorpius Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway. For six weeks, he’s taking fans backstage at the Lyric Theatre to see where the real magic happens.

On this week's episode, Close answers questions from fans, attends a hockey game, galavants about Times Square and plays the Newlywed Game with co-star Emmet Smith (Albus Potter) while decked out in matching Broadway.com swag. Plus: appearances from Tom Felton and Close's mom and, of course, the fourth installment of John Skelley's fireside reading series from the Harry Potter books.

Episodes are released weekly on Tuesdays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

 

