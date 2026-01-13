 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Feed on New Photos of Joshua Bassett and Joy Woods in Little Shop of Horrors

First Look
by Jamie Kravitz • Jan 13, 2026
Joshua Bassett as Seymour and Joy Woods as Audrey in "Little Shop of Horrors"
(Photo: Michaelah Reynolds)

Suddenly, Joshua! Emmy Award winner Joshua Bassett made his New York stage debut as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway at the Westside Theatre on December 19. Tony nominee and original cast member Joy Woods returned to the flower shop as Audrey on the same date. The pair will play the roles for 10 weeks, through March 1, 2026. See new production photos of Bassett and Woods as Seymour and Audrey below, and be sure to check out the full gallery for all the scream-worthy shots.

Joy Woods as Audrey in "Little Shop of Horrors" (Photo: Michaelah Reynolds)
Joshua Bassett as Seymour in "Little Shop of Horrors" (Photo: Michaelah Reynolds)
Joshua Bassett as Seymour and Joy Woods as Audrey in "Little Shop of Horrors" (Photo: Michaelah Reynolds)
Joy Woods as Audrey, Joshua Basset as Seymour and Christopher Swan as Mushnik in "Little Shop of Horrors" (Photo: Michaelah Reynolds)
View the Full Gallery Here

 

Get tickets to Little Shop of Horrors!

Related Shows

Little Shop of Horrors

from $56.69

Star Files

Joshua Bassett

Joy Woods

Articles Trending Now

  1. Keri René Fuller and Emma Flynn to Fly Into Wicked on Broadway This Spring
  2. Sharon Lawrence and Maureen McCormick on the Complicated Emotions and Catharsis of Friendship in Pen Pals
  3. Carrie Coon on the Subversiveness of Bug, Working With Husband Tracy Letts and The Gilded Age Season 4
Back to Top