Feed on New Photos of Joshua Bassett and Joy Woods in Little Shop of Horrors

Suddenly, Joshua! Emmy Award winner Joshua Bassett made his New York stage debut as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway at the Westside Theatre on December 19. Tony nominee and original cast member Joy Woods returned to the flower shop as Audrey on the same date. The pair will play the roles for 10 weeks, through March 1, 2026. See new production photos of Bassett and Woods as Seymour and Audrey below, and be sure to check out the full gallery for all the scream-worthy shots.

Joy Woods as Audrey in "Little Shop of Horrors" (Photo: Michaelah Reynolds)

Joshua Bassett as Seymour in "Little Shop of Horrors" (Photo: Michaelah Reynolds)

Joshua Bassett as Seymour and Joy Woods as Audrey in "Little Shop of Horrors" (Photo: Michaelah Reynolds)

Joy Woods as Audrey, Joshua Basset as Seymour and Christopher Swan as Mushnik in "Little Shop of Horrors" (Photo: Michaelah Reynolds)

