Odds and Ends: The Disappear and 11 to Midnight Extend, Matt Doyle Brings a Killer Play to Boston & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Extended Past Midnight

The viral duo Cost n’ Mayor (aka Austin and Marideth Telenko) have leapt off your For You Page and onto the Orpheum Theatre stage in their hit dance show 11 to Midnight. The husband-and-wife team have cause to pop some champagne, because their New Year's Eve-set movement piece has been extended for seven additional weeks through April 19. Joining the couple onstage are Brendon Chan, Kati Simon, Ache Richardson, Makenzie Olsen, Tyson Hill, and swings Kristalyn Gill and Jake Urban. 11 to Midnight is directed by Lyndsay Magid Aviner, who co-founded the production company Hideaway Circus.

Another Disappearance Act

The Disappear, which will have its world premiere on January 15 at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre, has been extended by one week. The comedy will now run through February 15. Written and directed by Erica Schmidt, The Disappear depicts a power couple whose picture-perfect life unravels with glorious aplomb, sweeping their friends, affairs and daughter up in the commotion. The cast features Dylan Baker, Madeline Brewer, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Hamish Linklater, Anna Mirodin and Miriam Silverman. The Disappear will be recorded and released as an Audible Original at a later date.

Two Strangers Finds Two New Standbys

Austin Colburn and Jana Larell Glover have joined the Broadway company of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) as standbys for Dougal and Robin. The musical rom-com currently stars Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts. Colburn and Glover will join current standbys Vincent Michael and Phoenix Best. Glover was previously a standby for Broadway’s royal smash SIX, while Colburn will be making his Broadway debut. Mazel to the two newly-annointed cake carriers!

Beth Leavel as Baroness in "Lempicka" (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

A Killer Play in Boston

The Cradle of Liberty will soon be home to a star-studded new play. Matthew Lombardo—who previously penned diva-centric plays like Looped and Tea at Five—has authored a new comedy entitled When Playwrights Kill, which will premiere at the Huntington Theatre in Boston. The show’s cast boasts Tony winners Beth Leavel (The Prom), Matt Doyle (Company) and Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray) alongside Tony Award nominee Kevin Chamberlin (Jessie, The Addams Family), Adam Heller (Some Like It Hot) and Tomás Matos (Fire Island). Noah Himmelstein will direct. Described as a “fast-paced, behind-the-scenes comedy,” When Playwrights Kill stars Doyle as a writer who goes to extreme lengths to stop a temperamental actress (played by Leavel) from derailing his play. Audiences can catch the hijinx and scenery-chewing from April 3–18, 2026 in a strictly limited engagement.

Hamnet Heads West

A stage adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s bestselling novel Hamnet has rounded out its cast for the show’s American premiere. Penned by playwright Lolita Chakrabarti, Hamnet began its life on stage at the Royal Shakespeare Company in 2023 before transferring to the West End. The play explores how Shakespeare and his wife coped with the loss of their son. A separate film adaptation of the book starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal was released last year. This version will star Kemi-Bo Jacobs as Agnes and Rory Alexander as William Shakespeare. After a run at Chicago Shakespeare Company, Hamnet will move to Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. and close out its tour at American Conservatory Theater’s Toni Rembe Theatre in San Francisco. The cast also features Troy Alexander, Nigel Barrett, Ajani Cabey, Saffron Dey, Victoria Elliott, Heather Forster, Karl Haynes, Ava Hinds Jones, Nicki Hobday, Penny Layden, Matilda McCarthy and Bert Seymour. Haydn Burke and Thalia Gambe will understudy. Erica Whyman will direct, having previously helmed the U.K. production.