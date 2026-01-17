Death Becomes Betsy: Backstage at Death Becomes Her With Betsy Wolfe, Episode 1: I See Betsy!

Betsy Wolfe plays the mortality-defying diva Madeline Ashton in Death Becomes Her on Broadway. For six weeks, she’s taking us behind the velvet curtain at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, where the fountain of youth is on tap eight times a week.

For her inaugural episode, Wolfe gears up for her first performance in the role. Remain seated for a cameo from a leopard print-clad Jennifer Simard and a peek at Wolfe’s refurbished dressing room.

Episodes are released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

