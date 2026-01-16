 Skip to main content
Nick Fradiani Will Make You a Believer in New Photos From A Beautiful Noise National Tour

First Look
by Jonah de Forest • Jan 16, 2026
Mary Page Nance as Marcia Murphey and Nick Fradiani as Neil Diamond in the North American Tour of "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

The national tour of A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical is blazing though its second year on the road. The cast is led by 2015 American Idol winner Nick Fradiani as Neil Diamond (Then), reprising the role he played on Broadway. Joining Fradiani are Tony nominee Robert Westenberg as Neil Diamond (Now), Mary Page Nance as Marcia Murphey, Lisa Reneé Pitts as Doctor, Michael Accardo as Bert Berns/Kieve Diamond, Heidi Kettenring as Ellie Greenwich/Rose Diamond, Tiffany Tatreau as Jaye Posner and Gene Weygandt as Fred Weintraub/Tommy O'Rourke. Featuring beloved hits like "Sweet Caroline," "Song Sung Blue" and "Forever in Blue Jeans," A Beautiful Noise has been dazzling audiences all across the country. Check out these new production photos that are so good, so good, so good!

Heidi Kettenring as Ellie Greenwich and Nick Fradiani as Neil (Then) in the North American tour of "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical" (Photo by Jeremy Daniel)
Nick Fradiani as Neil Diamond (Then) and Gene Weygandt as Fred Weintraub in the North American tour of "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical" (Photo by Jeremy Daniel)
Mary Page Nance as Marcia Murphey, Nick Fradiani as Neil Diamond (Then) and Gene Weygandt as Fred Weintraub in the North American tour of "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical" (Photo by Jeremy Daniel)
