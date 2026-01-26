Sophie Carmen-Jones and Jacqueline B. Arnold Return to Chicago on Broadway Tonight

Two killer performers are returning to the Ambassador Theatre. On January 26, Broadway's unstoppable hit Chicago welcomes back Sophie Carmen-Jones in the role of Velma Kelly and Jacqueline B. Arnold in the role of Matron "Mama" Morton.

Carmen-Jones' other Broadway credits include a run as Nini in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, having previously played the role in the original West End cast. She portrayed Velma Kelly in the U.K. tour cast of Chicago before joining the Broadway company of the long-running production last year. Arnold’s Broadway credits include Anita in Smash and the original Broadway casts of Moulin Rouge! and Priscilla Queen of the Desert. She previously played the role of Mama Morton on Broadway from August 11–September 14, 2025.

Carmen-Jones and Arnold join current cast members Kate Baldwin as Roxie Hart, Tam Mutu as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. On February 2, Whitney Leavitt makes her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart, while M. Kilgore joins the cast as Mary Sunshine and Greg Hildreth returns as Amos Hart.

The Tony-winning revival of Chicago is directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony winner Ann Reinking, with a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.

