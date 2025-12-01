Whitney Leavitt, Known for Mormon Wives and DWTS, to Make Broadway Debut in Chicago

Whitney Leavitt, known for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and Dancing with the Stars, will make her Broadway debut in Chicago. She will star as Roxie Hart beginning on February 2, 2026 at the Ambassador Theatre and play a six-week engagement through March 15.

Leavitt is an Utah-based actress and breakout cast member of Hulu’s hit series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Whitney was most recently seen competing on Season 34 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. A millennial mom of three, she’s built a loyal digital following, amassing over four million followers across all platforms, through her mix of dance videos, family-focused comedy and lifestyle content.

The current cast of Chicago features Kate Baldwin as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Tam Mutu as Billy Flynn, Alex Newell as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Zach Bravo, David Bushman, Max Clayton, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Arian Keddell, James T. Lane, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mikayla Renfrow, Sean Samuels and Samantha Sturm. Robyn Hurder returns as Velma Kelly from December 15 to January 11.

Chicago is directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Ann Reinking. The Tony-winning musical revival features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb.