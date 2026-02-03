Rodney Ingram Returns to Aladdin on Broadway Tonight in Title Role

Broadway has a new heart-stealing street urchin on its hands. On Febuary 3, Rodney Ingram takes over the title role in Disney's Aladdin at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

Ingram is no stranger to the production, having made his Broadway debut in the ensemble, where he was a member of the company from 2015–2017. In 2020, he played the titular character on Broadway and went on to originate the role in Mexico City the following year. He has also appeared on the Great White Way as Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera 30th anniversary production.

Ingram joins current stars Sonya Balsara as Jasmine, Michael James Scott as Genie, Dennis Stowe as Jafar, Don Darryl Rivera as Iago, JC Montgomery as Sultan, Jacob Ben-Shmuel as Omar, Colt Prattes as Kassim and Michael Schimmele as Babkak.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt and Anne Quart, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman, three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin, with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw.

Get tickets to Aladdin!