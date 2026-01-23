 Skip to main content
Death Becomes Betsy: Backstage at Death Becomes Her With Betsy Wolfe, Episode 2: Sugar, Butter, Death

Death Becomes Betsy
by Jonah de Forest • Jan 23, 2026
Betsy Wolfe and Jennifer Simard

Betsy Wolfe plays the mortality-defying diva Madeline Ashton in Death Becomes Her on Broadway. For six weeks, she’s taking us behind the velvet curtain at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, where the fountain of youth is on tap eight times a week.

Aided by custom baked goods, Wolfe takes on a five show weekend, making pit stops in Christopher Sieber’s “therapist office” and Jennifer Simard’s “red room.” She also reads some misguided fan mail with Michelle Williams and receives words of encouragement from previous Death Becomes Her Broadway.com vlogger Josh Lamon.

Episodes are released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

 

