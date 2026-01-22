Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele & Nicholas Christopher Are on Board to Record a Chess Broadway Cast Album

Every night is about to be One Night in Bangkok. The new Broadway production of Chess is set to record an official Broadway cast album on January 26, 2026. A release date for the album will be announced shortly.

Chess stars Tony winner Aaron Tveit as Freddie Trumper, Lea Michele as Florence Vassy and Nicholas Christopher as Anatoly Sergievsky, featuring Hannah Cruz as Svetlana, Bryce Pinkham as The Arbiter, Bradley Dean as Molokov, Sean Allan Krill as Walter and an ensemble that includes Kyla Bartholomeusz, Daniel Beeman, Shavey Brown, Emma Degerstedt, Casey Garvin, Adam Halpin, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Michael Milkanin, Aleksandr Ivan Pevec, Aliah James, Sydney Jones, Sean MacLaughlin, Sarah Meahl, Chloé Nadon, Ramone Nelson, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard, Michael Olaribigbe, Katerina Papacostas, Samantha Pollino, Adam Roberts, Regine Sophia, Travis Ward-Osborne and Katie Webber.

Chess has music and lyrics by ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner Tim Rice, based on an idea by Rice. Featuring a new book by Emmy winner Danny Strong, this new production is directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by Lorin Latarro with original orchestrations by Anders Eljas, orchestrations by Eljas and Brian Usifer and music supervision by Usifer.

A seductive showdown of love, loyalty and power on a global stage, Chess tells the story of two of the greatest chess players in the world competing for something beyond victory, with the woman between them caught in a high-stakes battle of desire and devotion.

The production recently announced an extension at Broadway's Imperial Theatre through June 14, 2026.

