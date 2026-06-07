2026 Tony Awards Red Carpet Photos: See Broadway’s Biggest Stars Arrive

by Jonah de Forest, Jamie Kravitz and Sophia Rubino • Jun 7, 2026
Zhailon Levingston (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Category is: Tonys realness! Broadway’s brightest stars are hitting the red carpet ahead of the 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall, and Broadway.com is on the scene. Scroll for the first batch of red carpet looks from the nominees, presenters and special guests. The gallery will be continuously updated as the ceremony approaches, so keep refreshing for the latest fashion showstoppers.