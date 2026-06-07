 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

2026 Tony Awards Red Carpet Photos: See Broadway’s Biggest Stars Arrive

Browse photos of Tony nominees, presenters and special guests arriving at Radio City Music Hall for the 79th Annual Tony Awards

Photo Op
by Jonah de Forest, Jamie Kravitz and Sophia Rubino • Jun 7, 2026
Zhailon Levingston
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Broadway’s biggest stars are arriving at the 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall, including nominees, presenters and special guests
  • Browse the latest 2026 Tony Awards red carpet photos featuring standout fashion and celebrity arrivals from Broadway’s biggest night
  • This Tony Awards red carpet gallery will be updated throughout the evening, so check back for new photos and must-see looks as more stars arrive

Category is: Tonys realness! Broadway’s brightest stars are hitting the red carpet ahead of the 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall, and Broadway.com is on the scene. Scroll for the first batch of red carpet looks from the nominees, presenters and special guests. The gallery will be continuously updated as the ceremony approaches, so keep refreshing for the latest fashion showstoppers.

The Rocky Horror Show director and Tony winner, Sam Pinkleton. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Death Becomes Her diva Betsy Wolfe, co-host of NY1 Live. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Tony winner for Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Qween Jean. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Constantine Rousouli looks handsome in Hermes. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Lesley Manville, who earned a Best Featured Actress in a Play nod for Oedipus, delivers a motherquake in custom Loewe. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Shoshana Bean of The Lost Boys is having a major Christian Siriano moment. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
The Lost Boys' LJ Benet wears Hermes. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Rachel Zegler will be seen next season in Evita. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Lauren Reid, President of the John Gore Organization (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Redheads in red, the legendary Bernadette Peters and 2026 Tony nominee Marla Mindelle. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

Related Shows

Becky Shaw

from $220.61

Chess

from $64.29

Titanique

from $72.84

Ragtime

from $126.72

The Lost Boys, A New Musical

from $59.67

The Rocky Horror Show

from $81.42

Fallen Angels

from $356.59

The Balusters

from $64.29

Dog Day Afternoon

from $70.76

Joe Turner's Come and Gone

from $74.92

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

from $63.20

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

from $80.56

Giant

from $96.84

Schmigadoon!

from $64.01

Every Brilliant Thing

from $63.82

Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

from $107.69

The Fear of 13

from $56.69
View All (17)

Star Files

Christopher Abbott

Betsy Aidem

Shoshana Bean

Ali Louis Bourzgui

Marylouise Burke

Danny Burstein

Rose Byrne

Aya Cash

Sara Chase

Kristin Chenoweth

Nicholas Christopher

Carrie Coon

Hannah Cruz

André De Shields

Brandon J. Dirden

Rachel Dratch

Alden Ehrenreich

Luke Evans

Susannah Flood

Ana Gasteyer

Will Harrison

Joshua Henry

Stephanie Hsu

Nathan Lane

Caissie Levy

Nichelle Lewis

John Lithgow

Lesley Manville

Laurie Metcalf

Marla Mindelle

Kelli O'Hara

Bryce Pinkham

Christiani Pitts

Daniel Radcliffe

Ben Levi Ross

Ruben Santiago-Hudson

June Squibb

Mark Strong

Richard Thomas

Sam Tutty

Brandon Uranowitz

Layton Williams
View All (42)

Articles Trending Now

  1. How to Watch the 2026 Tony Awards Live: Time, Channel, Streaming & Everything to Know
  2. Complete List of 2026 Tony Awards Winners (Updated Live)
  3. 2026 Tony Awards Red Carpet Photos: See Broadway’s Biggest Stars Arrive
Back to Top