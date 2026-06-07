2026 Tony Awards Red Carpet Photos: See Broadway’s Biggest Stars Arrive

Category is: Tonys realness! Broadway’s brightest stars are hitting the red carpet ahead of the 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall, and Broadway.com is on the scene. Scroll for the first batch of red carpet looks from the nominees, presenters and special guests. The gallery will be continuously updated as the ceremony approaches, so keep refreshing for the latest fashion showstoppers.

The Rocky Horror Show director and Tony winner, Sam Pinkleton. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Death Becomes Her diva Betsy Wolfe, co-host of NY1 Live. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Tony winner for Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Qween Jean. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Constantine Rousouli looks handsome in Hermes. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Lesley Manville, who earned a Best Featured Actress in a Play nod for Oedipus, delivers a motherquake in custom Loewe. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Shoshana Bean of The Lost Boys is having a major Christian Siriano moment. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The Lost Boys' LJ Benet wears Hermes. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Rachel Zegler will be seen next season in Evita. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Lauren Reid, President of the John Gore Organization (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)